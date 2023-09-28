BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday.

Authorities say that in August 2020, Michael Regan, 41, took a sexually explicit photo of a minor with his cell phone. That same month, Regan directed a second minor to send him sexually explicit photos of herself over the social media app TextNow, and then met with her for sexual contact. Regan then told the minor not to tell anyone or he would come to her house.

He pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024.