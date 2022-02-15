Buffalo man pleads guilty to child sex charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty before a State Supreme Court judge Thursday to two separate child sex abuse charges.

Frankie Hancock, 35, admitted that he engaged in sex acts with a victim under the age of 11 multiple times between March 1, 2017 and Feb. 1, 2019. He also admitted to attempting to engage in sex acts with another child under the age of 11 several times in the same timeframe.

Hancock pleaded guilty to one count of attempted course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a Class C felony, and one count of course of sexual assault against a child in the second degree, a Class D felony.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 16 at 3:30 p.m. He remains held without bail.