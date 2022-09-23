BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids.
In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of butyryl fentanyl methamphetamine, a digital scale, white facemasks, a box of red and white glassine envelopes, black rubber bands, and baking soda.
Watts is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 18, 2023.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.