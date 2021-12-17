Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal shooting on Hobart Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Franklin Andrews, 23, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm this morning before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

According to the District Attorney’s office, on Friday, June 18 around 11:15 a.m., Andrews shot Tyler Wasinger, 22, in the chest with an illegal pistol inside the defendant’s department, where the victim died. He has pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony.

Andrews faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. His sentencing will take place on Feb. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. He continues to remain released on $100,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.