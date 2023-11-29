BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to stabbing another man to death on the city’s West Side last April, the Erie County DA’s office announced Wednesday.

Anthony Reynolds, 32, admitted to stabbing 26-year-old Marquese Smith in the torso in a building on West Utica Street between Linwood Avenue and Main Street on April 6. Smith died at the scene.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. Reynolds faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2024. He is being held without bail.