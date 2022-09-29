BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl Street. The detective saw Lofton running in an alleyway near the scene of the crime. Lofton refused multiple commands by officers to stop, but was taken into custody in a near by parking lot where detectives found an illegal, loaded “ghost gun” on his person.

Lofton is scheduled to return to court at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for sentencing. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He remains released on $7,500 bond previously posted in Buffalo City Court.