BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to charges relating to the possession of multiple firearms and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday.

Luis Miguel Cruz Del Moral, 38, was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Sept. 17, 2021, a search warrant was executed at Cruz Del Moral’s Ontario Street residence where five firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia were all recovered by investigators.

At the same time, another search warrant was executed at a residence on South Lane in Buffalo, where SWAT members came into contact with Cruz Del Moral. During the search, investigators recovered a loaded firearm, a quantity of cocaine, two cocaine presses, a digital scale, and $7,111. A ripped-open plastic bag from a toilet was also recovered, and investigators observed the toilet bowl lined with suspected cocaine. A search of Cruz Del Moral’s vehicle revealed another firearm, ammunition, and glassine envelopes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cruz Del Moral was convicted of attempted robbery in October 2004 in Puerto Rico and is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Cruz Del Moral is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22, 2023. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.