BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to criminal possession of a controlled substance and an illegal gun.

In October 2020, Angel White was driving when officers pulled him over after they saw him fail to stop at a signal on Spring Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The Erie County Sheriff’s K9 reacted to a locked satchel in the defendant’s car. After obtaining a search warrant, the Buffalo Police Department Narcotics Unit found a loaded illegal revolver, approximately 100 grams of packaged fentanyl and around $5,000 in cash. The DA’s office reported that DNA evidence linked the drugs and the illegal gun to the defendant.

White faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and will be sentenced in mid-August. He will remain on a $30,000 bail.