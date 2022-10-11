BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a gun charge as well as failing to appear in court.
Attorneys say that on March 19, 2018, police executed a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Edwin Colon and found a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine. He was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Following the arraignment, authorities say he failed to appear in court. He was arrested on a warrant in October 2019. He was charged with failure to appear after pre-trial release.
The charges carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life. He will be sentenced on February 8, 2023.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.