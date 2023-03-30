SLOAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted to running over and killing a 10-year-old with a vehicle and then leaving the scene, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Kevin Mendola, 39, pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, criminally negligent homicide and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Officials say around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, Mendola was operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license on Lovejoy Street in the Village of Sloan when he reversed and ran over 10-year-old Michael “Mikey” Conklin, who was standing with his bicycle. Mendola then drove his vehicle forward and ran over Conklin a second time before he exited the vehicle, saw the injured child, and drove away without reporting the incident.

Mendola was located nearby a short time later by police.

Conklin was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Mendola faces a maximum of 11 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 4 as a second felony offender. He is being held without bail.