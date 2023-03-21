BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of his infant son, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Prosecutors say that Reginald Jordan injured his 6-month-old son by intentionally shaking the infant on Sept. 20, 2019.

First responders, answering a report that an infant wasn’t breathing, took the baby by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The infant, King Jordan, died at the hospital two days later from blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jordan faces up to 25 years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 21, 2023.