BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman.

Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning.

Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25.

Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity of Buffalo Central Terminal, near Paderewski Drive.

Lee faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for sentencing. He continues to be held without bail.