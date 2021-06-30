Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder charges in death of mother and ex-girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Charles Jones, 24, of Buffalo has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, admitting to the killing of his ex-girlfriend and mother in 2019.

Jones stabbed his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Jacquetta Lee multiple times inside her Main Street Buffalo apartment in July 2019. After her family reported her missing, Lee was found dead in her apartment bathroom around three days after her murder on July 18.

Jones also admitted to the murder of his mother 52-year-old Alethia Atwood Williams. She was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside of a closet at her Jefferson Avenue apartment. Williams was found by police as part of the investigation into the death of Jacquetta Lee.

Jones was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He could spend a maximum of 50 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

He’ll be back in court on September 20 at 9:30 a.m. Jones remains held without bail.

“Charles Jones, while under investigation for the brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend, committed another heinous crime by murdering his own mother. Both women were stabbed numerous times by this defendant who left their lifeless bodies in bloody crime scenes that were discovered days after their tragic deaths. I hope that the families of both victims feel that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty to all charges and our prosecutors requesting that he receive the maximum sentence for committing these gruesome crimes,” said Flynn.