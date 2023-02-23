BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted to multiple charges Wednesday relating to a killing followed by an on-foot chase and shootout with police, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Nakeem Haynes, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say at approximately 7:18 p.m. on June 17, 2022, Haynes intentionally shot and killed 63-year-old Atlas Johnson in the vicinity of Broadway Avenue and Sears Street in Buffalo.

As Buffalo police pursued Haynes after the killing, he shot at their patrol vehicle, which struck the car’s windshield and hit one of the officers’ gun holsters. Haynes continued to fire shots at police while they chased him on foot before officers shot and detained him on Playter Street.

The body cam footage from the on-foot chase was released by police and can be viewed here.

Haynes received first-aid before being hospitalized at ECMC for a few days with an injury to his torso.

Haynes faces a maximum of 80 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on March 27 and continues to be held without bail.