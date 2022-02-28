BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday morning to three charges after shooting at a member of the Buffalo Police SWAT team in May 2020.

Pablo Alicea, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B felony, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, also a Class B felony.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, Buffalo Police executed a search warrant at Alicea’s Niagara Street residence the morning of May 18, 2020. As investigators entered the home, Alicea reportedly jumped out of a first floor window and, upon encountering a member of BPD SWAT outside, fired at the officer with an illegal gun. The officer returned fire, but nobody was injured. After a foot chase, Alicea was arrested. The DA’s office said cocaine was found inside the home during the search.

During the execution of the search warrant, Cesarae Thomas, 42, of Buffalo was arrested outside the home, as he was found in possession of a loaded, illegal gun. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, on Jan. 27.

Alicea faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced at 2:30 p.m. on April 12. He is being held without bail. Thomas faces an indeterminate sentence of three and a half to seven years in prison when he is sentenced as a second felony offender on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. He remains released on $75,000 bail, posted in Buffalo City Court.