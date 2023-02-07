BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing fire truck in downtown Buffalo.

Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the highest charge in the indictment against him.

In July 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Buffalo fire responded to a call for emergency medical services in the area of Main and West Huron Streets when, they say, Abdikadir stole their fire truck.

A few minutes after the firetruck was reported stolen, Buffalo police responded to a report of an abandoned fire truck on Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.

According to police, Abdikadir hit three parked vehicles while unlawfully operating the fire truck on city streets, causing damage to all three vehicles.

Shortly after abandoning the fire truck, Abdikadir was found hiding inside of a garbage tote by police.

Abdikadir faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on April 24. He was released on his own recognizance.

Abdikadir is also pending another criminal case for, allegedly, burglarizing a downtown restaurant.

In July 2022, at approximately 2:29 a.m., Abdikadir allegedly unlawfully entered a restaurant on Ellicott Street where, police say, he allegedly broke the lock of a storage unit and stole about 50 bottles of alcohol. The bottles were valued at approximately $2,000.

Abdikadir is scheduled to return to court for the burglary case on Feb. 21 for further proceedings.