BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to transporting a minor to Pennsylvania to engage in sex trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

In September 2020, 28-year-old Adrian Petty transported a minor victim he met on Facebook from New York to Pennsylvania for commercial sex acts. He further admitted that he posted online to advertise the minor for sex acts.

Petty pleaded guilty to interstate travel for purposes of prostitution. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on Mar. 5, 2024.