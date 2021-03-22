Buffalo man receives maximum sentence for raping a victim at gunpoint

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 38-year-old Buffalo man has received the maximum sentence for raping a woman at gunpoint in Oct. 2018.

Ismael Martinez was sentenced Monday afternoon to 25 years to life in State Supreme Court.

In March, a jury found Martinez guilty of first-degree rape, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment following a two-week trial.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the victim, who knew Martinez, was leaving her apartment at 6 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2018 when he attafcked her from behind, punching her in the face and head. When she fell down, he kicked and stomped her head and torso, and broke her cell phone.

Martinez then forced the victim into his trunk, drove her near the railroad tracks where he raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her as he drove around with her in the trunk, before taking her back to her apartment.

The victim went to ECMC for treatment and the incident was reported to police.

The judge issued an order of protection for the victim until March 2091.