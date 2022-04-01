BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Buffalo man is back on the streets after authorities found him flushing cocaine down a toilet during a drug raid, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and Homeland Security Investigations’ BEST Team raided an upper apartment at 300 Watson St. Wednesday around 10 a.m.

Authorities found Benjamin Schultz attempting to “flush a quantity of cocaine.” The coke was recovered from the toilet, according to the Sheriff’s office. They also found scales and packaging in the apartment.

The 40-year-old was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and released without bail.

He was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic, tampering/destroying physical evidence and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Schultz is a previously convicted drug felon.