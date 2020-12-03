Buffalo man sentenced 1-3 years of prison after stabbing death of 41-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Frederick Jordan of Buffalo was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison this morning.

The 38-year-old’s indeterminate sentence comes after Jordan stabbed 41-year-old Duane Donaldson in an Elmwood Avenue plaza parking lot, near Hinman Avenue.

The District Attorney’s Office says Donaldson dies at the scene.

Officials tell us Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide, a Class “E” felony on October 16 of this year.

The D.A.’s office tell us Jordan was sentenced “virtually.”

District Attorney John Flynn thanked the off-duty firefighter that took action during the attack.

Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey prosecuted the case.