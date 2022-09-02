BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mohamed Nasir, “Cash,” 28, of Buffalo, learned his fate Wednesday morning for the predatory sexual assault of a child.

Nasir will spend 18 years to life behind bars for having sex with a child younger than 11 years old between, on or about December 22, 2020, and December 24, 2020, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Nasir knew his victim. He will have to register as a sex offender when he’s released from lock up.

After less than three hours of deliberation following a three-day trial, jurors gave their decision. “Cash” was found guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child on July 28.