BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 25-years-to-life behind bars for the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend Lekeeta Holloman.

Clarence Lamont Bryant, 43, was found guilty of murder in February. Bryant shot Holloman, 23, in the head around 8:40 a.m. on November 15, 2019, near Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street.

The 23-year-old was walking back to her vehicle after dropping her child off at daycare when she was shot.

She was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Bryant will also serve a determinate sentence of two years followed by one year of post-release supervision stemming from a separate fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance case following the murder sentence.