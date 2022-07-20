BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 25 years in prison for manslaughter following a March 2020 shooting.

39-year-old Josean Roman-Cruz of Buffalo was sentenced on Tuesday morning to a determinate 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Wilfredo Justiniano on March 27, 2020. Prosecutors said that at approximately 7:15 p.m. that evening, Roman-Cruz shot Justiniano multiple times in the vicinity of Pennsylvania St. and Lakeview Ave. in the City of Buffalo. The 25-year sentence was the maximum.

Roman-Cruz pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter last November. He will also have five years of post-release supervision.

