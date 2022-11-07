BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision after he attempted to sexually abuse a child, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Antoniel I. Colon, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted course of sexual conduct against a child on Nov. 16, 2021.

Colon admitted to attempting to engage in multiple sexual acts with a child less than 13 years old between July 11, 2017 and May 28, 2019. He will be registered as a sex offender upon his release.