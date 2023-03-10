BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A serial burglar in Buffalo was sentenced for his charges on Friday, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

37-year-old Jason Tyus will spend the next three to six years in prison for two burglaries, which both occurred on July 31, 2022. In the first burglary, Tyus entered a pizzeria by breaking the front window and stole cash and damaged the cash register.

Later that day, he broke into a gas station convenience store and stole cash as well as the cash register. Both businesses are on the 1400 block of Kensington Avenue.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and pleaded guilty last month.

Tyus committed these burglaries while pending sentence in diversion court for five robberies that took place between February 10 and April 8, 2022 in various robberies in both Buffalo and Cheektowaga. He pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary in June 2022 and was released to undergo mental health treatment while awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say if he had successfully completed the program, he would have been eligible to plead guilty to reduced charges. He has yet to be sentenced for the five robberies.

Tyus will return to court on March 15 for further proceedings.