BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021.
Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.
On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on Delaware Avenue near Cleveland Avenue. After being confronted by the victim, Jackson claimed to have enter the apartment to fix a door.
Jackson fled the apartment but was later detained by the property manager and appliance movers until police arrived.
Jackson was originally arraigned on burglary charges in February 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third degree on Sept. 1, 2022.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.