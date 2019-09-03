Buffalo man sentenced for causing wrong-way crash on Route 33

A Buffalo man has been sentenced for causing a wrong-way crash on the Kensington Expressway in 2018 that caused serious injuries to the other driver.

Rodney Borden, 30, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Borden was under the influence of alcohol when he drove the wrong way on the inbound Kensington Expressway/Route 33 near Locust Street, crashing into another vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first degree vehicular assault.

The other driver was treated at ECMC, and she continues to recover from the crash.