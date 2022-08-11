BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man received the maximum sentence for the murder of another man on Easter Sunday of 2020.

38-year-old Andrello M. Brown of Buffalo was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder 41-year-old Clint Reeder on April 12, 2020. At approximately 5 p.m., Brown shot Reeder with an illegal handgun at Reeder’s grandmother’s house on Stockbridge Avenue near Parkridge Avenue. Police say the two had an ongoing dispute involving a female.

Brown was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. In addition to the murder sentence, he was sentenced to 15 years followed by five years of post-release supervision for the gun charge, which will be served concurrently.