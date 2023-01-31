BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in the city, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Steven L. Tyler, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in December 2022.
Officials say that at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler fatally shot 30-year-old Bashir Ingram outside of a residence on Keppel Street.
