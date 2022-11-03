BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday for causing a fatal crash, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Justice C. Coniglio was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Congilio was driving at high-rate of speed near Clinton Street when he rear-ended another vehicle stopped at the intersection of Babcock Street. The force of the collision caused the victim’s vehicle to rear-end another stopped vehicle at the intersection. Congilio was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the crash.

The driver of the first vehicle, James E. Boyd III, 47, of Harrisburg, PA, was fatally injured in the crash and died at the scene. A female victim in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Congilio pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicle homicide on May 5, 2022.