BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next four to 12 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in 2021.

At approximately 4 a.m. on February 22, 2021, 22-year-old Mkaipa Muya was driving a sedan at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in Cheektowaga.

The teen, who was sitting in the back seat, was ejected. A 30-year-old male, who was sitting in the passenger seat, suffered minor injuries.

Muya pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in June.