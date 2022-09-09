BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting on Grimes Street in 2021.

On May 16 of that year at approximately 1:30 a.m., 32-year-old Jonathan E. Williams shot 48-year-old Thomas Martin multiple times outside of a tavern on Grimes Street. Martin died at the scene.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter last May.