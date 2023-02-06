BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place during a house burglary, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2022 to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge against him.

Officials say on Nov. 9, 2021, Grooms intentionally stabbed 18-year-old Malcalm Davis during a burglary inside a home on Lower East Lane in Buffalo. Davis died from his injuries at the scene.