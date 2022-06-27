BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — 21-year-old Mikel Ayala of Buffalo was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez last May, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The attack occurred after an argument inside of a home on Ashley Street in the City of Buffalo on May 15, 2021. Prosecutors said Sanchez was stabbed multiple times and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Ayala pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree in February. The case for Ayala’s co-defendant, 21-year-old Troy Holman, is still pending as he is scheduled to return to court in November. He remains released after posting $500,000 bail according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.