BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday for a fatal stabbing in December 2020.

32-year-old Reginald Branch, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, Branch, Jr. stabbed 50-year-old Damon Jones in the chest at Jones’ apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo. Jones died at the scene.

He was found guilty of first degree manslaughter in July. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.