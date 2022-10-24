BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday for a fatal stabbing in December 2020.
32-year-old Reginald Branch, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, Branch, Jr. stabbed 50-year-old Damon Jones in the chest at Jones’ apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo. Jones died at the scene.
He was found guilty of first degree manslaughter in July. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.
Latest in crime news
- McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside
- State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
- Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Dec. 2020
- 3 arrested after alleged Hutch Tech threat
- Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.