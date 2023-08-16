BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going to prison for fatally injuring a 7-month-old baby, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Nasir Jackson, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 25 years followed by five years of post-release supervision.

In December 2021, authorities say Jackson caused the death of his girlfriend’s son while the infant was under his care inside a hotel room in the Town of Tonawanda.

The infant, Ocean Reed, was unresponsive when he was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, according to authorities. The infant later died at the hospital; his cause of death was determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Jackson previously admitted to recklessly engaging in conduct that caused the infant’s death. In June 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.