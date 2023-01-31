BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting in a Buffalo convenience store, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Rickey Bryant, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2022.
Officials say around 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2021, Bryant shot 35-year-old Tony Rookard multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street. Rookard died at the scene.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.