BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting in a Buffalo convenience store, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Rickey Bryant, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2022.

Officials say around 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2021, Bryant shot 35-year-old Tony Rookard multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street. Rookard died at the scene.