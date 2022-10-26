BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle with the intent to cause the death of another person on the 400 block of Pearl Street in Buffalo.

A 25-year-old woman, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, was taken to ECMC and treated for serious injuries to her leg. The other victim, a 23-year-old man who was on the opposite side of the street and hit by stray gunfire, was treated for a gunshot wound to his hip at ECMC.

Mickens pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in September.

The case against his co-defendant, 24-year-old Dalton Edge Jr. of Buffalo, remains pending. Edge Jr. will return on Nov. 21 for a pre-trial hearing and remains held without bail.