BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for killing a man before firing at officers, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday.

On June 17, 2022, 28-year-old Nakeem Haynes shot and killed 63-year-old Atlas Johnson with an illegal gun in the vicinity of Broadway Avenue and Sears Street in the City of Buffalo.

After officers pursued Haynes, he fired a shot into a police car, which hit one officer’s holster. He continued to fire shots as he was pursued on foot, eventually being shot by officers and was detained on Playter Street.

In February, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in the weeks following the shooting.