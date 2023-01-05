BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, died from his injuries.
In October 2022, Wilkins admitted to first-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.