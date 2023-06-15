BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is heading behind bars after being sentenced for killing his mother and ex-girlfriend, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Charles Jones, 28, was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to two charges of manslaughter in the first degree.

In July 2019, Buffalo police located Jones’ ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Jacquetta Lee, deceased in a bathroom inside her apartment on Main Street. Authorities say she had been stabbed repeatedly by Jones and was found approximately three days after she was killed.

Also in 2019, Jones, police say, caused the death of his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams, 52, by stabbing her repeatedly inside her Jefferson Avenue apartment.

In August 2019, police arrested Jones for the homicide of Lee. A search warrant was executed at the Jefferson Avenue residence where, police say, they located Atwood Williams’ remains inside a closet. She had been dead for approximately two weeks, according to police.

As part of his prior guilty plea, Jones waived the rights to pursue a motion under the “Domestic Violence Survivor Justice Act.” He pleaded guilty to reduced charges under the agreement that he would serve the maximum sentence for his crimes.