BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to an indeterminate term of one to three years in prison on both charges, to be served concurrently. Alexander pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a firearm on Sept. 13.

On March 4, 2022, Alexander recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street. The victim was hit in the left side of his head.