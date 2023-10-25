BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for selling fentanyl that led to a pair of deaths in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

60-year-old Reginald Alexander sold fentanyl that led to the death of an individual at his residence on Moselle Street on Dec. 30, 2020. After the first death, 17 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, almost $3,800 in cash, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were found at Alexander’s apartment.

A second death occurred on Feb. 18, 2021 in Buffalo after Alexander sold fentanyl to another man on Main Street.

Alexander was charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Alexander was convicted of a previous felony in 2003.