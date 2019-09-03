Buffalo man sentenced for selling fentanyl to undercover officer eight times

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for selling fentanyl to an undercover officer.

Willie Loyd, 39, pleaded guilty to one county of second degree possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Loyd sold fentanyl to an undercover officer eight times between Nov. 3, 2018 and March 4.

When the Erie County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his Zenner Street residence in March, they found Loyd in possession of about 600 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl and drug packaging materials.