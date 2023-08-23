BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next 10 years in prison for four different assaults that took place over a roughly 10-month period, the Erie County DA’s office said Wednesday.

The first two incidents took place on March 8, 2022, when 45-year-old Bilal Wright attacked a counselor during an appointment at a human services center on Main Street in Buffalo. Wright threw a computer monitor, punched the employee and then threw a chair at them.

After that, Wright encountered a female employee in a stairwell, where he subjected her to sexual contact before other employees intervened.

Less than a month later on April 1, 2022, Wright punched an Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the face. When other officers intervened, he threw excrement on the deputies and himself.

Finally, on January 27, 2023, Wright punched another deputy in the head during a routine cell search, knocking him unconscious. The deputy was transported to ECMC for injuries to his head.

In total, he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty on July 7.

After his 10 years in prison, he will also spend 10 years on post-release supervision. In addition, a final order of no contact was issued for all four victims until 2050.