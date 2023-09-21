BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next six years in prison for engaging in sexually explicit communications and traveling to Rochester to have sex with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, the U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.

36-year-old Mohammed Uddin engaged in the communications with an undercover law enforcement officer, who he thought was a teen girl. Over a period of around three weeks, Uddin talked about having sex with the girl, sent pornography and attempted to induce the teen into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Uddin traveled from Cheektowaga to an address in Rochester where he believed he would have sex with a teen, where he was taken into custody. Police located his cell phone as well as candy he had purchased as a gift.

He was convicted of attempted receipt of child pornography.