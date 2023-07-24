BUFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge stemming from a 2022 shooting that killed a 37-year-old woman and injured another victim, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Victor M. “Bookie” Cramer-Williams was indicted on multiple counts including second-degree murder last September. He pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, on June 13. In addition to his 20-year imprisonment, Cramer-Williams was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Cramer-Williams fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon toward a 47-year-old man inside an apartment located on Auburn Avenue in Buffalo on Jan. 25, 2022. Erica M. Ralston, whom the DA’s office referred to as a “bystander,” was also struck by gunfire. Ralston was taken to ECMC and later pronounced dead from her injuries weeks later. The male victim was also treated at ECMC and survived.

Cramer-Williams was apprehended by the Buffalo Police Department, U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force following a brief chase near a West Utica Street residence on April 14, 2022. The DA’s office says Cramer-Williams resisted commands and fought with officers, attempting to evade arrest by jumping out of window and onto a garage roof.

While attempting to flee, Cramer-Williams threw a black bag containing an illegal, working pistol. He was eventually tasered and taken into custody.