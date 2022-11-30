BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday after causing the death of a dog while working at a dog daycare business, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Jarrod Dillman, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. As part of the sentence, he is prohibited from owning or caring for animals for five years.

On Aug. 3, 2019, while working at a dog daycare business on Niagara Street in Buffalo, Dillman caused the death of a three-year-old Havanese mix named Alessio. Dillman admitted to repeatedly kicking the dog and throwing it at a wall. A necropsy revealed the dog died due to blunt force trauma.

A day after pleading guilty to the animal cruelty charge, on Nov. 7, 2019, Dillman entered a bank on Elmwood Avenue near Breckenridge Street in Buffalo and attempted to rob it. Dillman handed over a forged check with a note on the back that directed the teller to give him cash and not to call the police. After the teller refused, Dillman left the bank without any money.

Dillman pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted robbery on Feb. 10, 2020, but after participating in a diversion program, he was able to withdraw his plea and instead plead guilty to petit larceny, a reduced charge.

He was sentenced to three years probation for the petit larceny charge on Wednesday, which will run concurrent to his animal cruelty sentence.