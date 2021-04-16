Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges, sold cocaine to undercover police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marquelle Miller, age 27, of Buffalo will spend three years behind bars on two separate drug cases, he was sentenced Friday.

Miller admitted to selling cocaine on two separate occasions in July 2020. The illicit drug was sold to undercover officers both times, according to the Erie County district attorney.

The first sale happened on July 16 and the second on July 22. He was pending sentencing on a separate drug case when he sold to the undercover officers.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance on February 5. Miller was sentenced to three years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.

Related Content Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for arrest in Tiara Lott homicide

The case Miller was pending sentencing on when he sold to the undercover cops in July 2020 dated back to June 2019.

Miller had pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in February 2019. He admitted to having cocaine in his possession on LaSalle and Bailey Avenues on June 11, 2019, and was ordered to complete a judicial diversion program prior to sentencing.

He violated the order after being caught selling cocaine to the undercover officers in July 2020.

All together he will spend three years in prison followed by two years of post release supervision.