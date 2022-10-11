BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday.
Between July 2019 and January 2020, Gilbert conspired with others to sell cocaine. On Jan. 10, 2020, Gilbert and his co-defendant, Saan Thompson, engaged in a text communication regarding a drug sale. Investigators set up surveillance in the vicinity of 189 May Street where they observed Gilbert and Thompson meet inside the residence.
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Gilbert was driving where he was found to be in the possession of suspected cocaine. Thompson was previously convicted.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.